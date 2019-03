Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

While you can find many of her paintings and prints in fine art galleries and collections across the country, this is Rebecca Pearl's home gallery and shop. Her range of portraits, still-lifes, landscapes and montages in oil, watercolor and pastel is amazing. The shop also offers work by other local artists, and the framing expertise of her husband, J. Zeigler. Pearl has also become sought after for her commissioned portraits of people's pets, like this 12-by-16-inch oil of a “Golden Terrier” ($350). The Rebecca Pearl Gallery is at 24 E. Main St., Emmitsburg. Call 301-447-1911 or 301-271-2348 or go to rebeccapearl.com