What's in store in Historic Stevensville [Pictures]
As you head to the Eastern Shore to enjoy one last bit of summer, extend your visit - and take a breather from all the Bay Bridge traffic - with a stop in Historic Stevensville. You'll find these five shops all within steps of each other, where you can bring a little of the town's charm home with you. And, if you need a little sustenance to help get you through the rest of the trip, the town's beloved bakery, Peace of Cake, is right there, too. Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun