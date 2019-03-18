What's in store in Historic Stevensville [Pictures]

Bring a touch of vintage whimsy to a room with this old wooden Coca-Cola crate ($27.50) made to carry the old family-sized pre-liter bottles. The ceramic McCoy cookie jar ($29) shaped like a bushel of eggs was probably made in the late 1940's-early 1950's. Or how about a vintage (non-functioning) brass blow torch ($27.50)? Stevensville Antiques is at 313 Love Point Road, Stevensville. Call 410-643-9533 or go to stevensvilleantiques.net.

Owner Teresa Molnar could be seen a bit as the "mother" of the other home decor shops in town. The owners of each of them first started in the business working for her at Stevensville Antiques, which is over 20 years old. Sixteen dealers show their collectibles, vintage pieces and antiques here - many of them truly unique. This 19-by-45-by-21-inch antique wind-up Silvertone Victrola ($850) is Molnar's current favorite. It actually works, with a sound that's remarkably good, and comes with extra needles.

As you head to the Eastern Shore to enjoy one last bit of summer, extend your visit - and take a breather from all the Bay Bridge traffic - with a stop in Historic Stevensville. You'll find these five shops all within steps of each other, where you can bring a little of the town's charm home with you. And, if you need a little sustenance to help get you through the rest of the trip, the town's beloved bakery, Peace of Cake, is right there, too. Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun