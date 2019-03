Pictures: What's in store along Southern Maryland's Route 5

Sloane Brown, BALTIMORE SUN

The question isn’t what will you find at this shop, located in a building that was a general store in the 1800s, but what won’t you find here. There are antiques, furniture, home decor, kitchenware, linens and art, in styles that range from country to sophisticated. Some rooms are done in themes, like coastal style, beauty and bath, and entertaining. Exploring here is a shopping adventure. A Tiffany-style desk lamp ($125) sits next to an antique china soup tureen ($55). Behind them is a framed antique print ($28) and a faux ivy topiary topped with a fleur-de-lis ($14.99). The Apple Basket is at 27056 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville. Call 301-884-8118 or go to applebasketantiques.com