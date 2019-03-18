Pictures: What's in store along Southern Maryland's Route 5

Sloane Brown, BALTIMORE SUN
The question isnt what will you find at this shop, located in a building that was a general store in the 1800s, but what wont you find here. There are antiques, furniture, home decor, kitchenware, linens and art, in styles that range from country to sophisticated. Some rooms are done in themes, like coastal style, beauty and bath, and entertaining. Exploring here is a shopping adventure. A Tiffany-style desk lamp ($125) sits next to an antique china soup tureen ($55). Behind them is a framed antique print ($28) and a faux ivy topiary topped with a fleur-de-lis ($14.99). The Apple Basket is at 27056 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville. Call 301-884-8118 or go to
A Grecian-style sculpture floor lamp ($225) stands next to a cherry tea cabinet ($299). On the cabinet are some black and white honey bee patterned dessert plates ($6.99 each) and a vintage typewriter ($55), one of several youll find throughout the shop. The Apple Basket is at 27056 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville. Call 301-884-8118 or go to
There's a 10 miles stretch of Route 5 in Southern Maryland that offers pure bliss for home decorating shoppers. The route from Mechanicsville to Leonardtown, offers there four businesses that each could outfit an entire house, and as well as an unexpected source of folk art.