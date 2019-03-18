What's in store in Reisterstown [Pictures]

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

A number of new, vintage and antique treasures are waiting for you in this 38 year old Reisterstown store - courtesy a number of vendors who have set up shop in different spaces inside. Some specialties include new and vintage Judaica, animal themed decor and vintage home accessories. Go retro when you store a classic comfort food with these vintage cookie jars in the shape of a cat ($12) and a clown ($14). Tina's Antiques & Jewelry is at 237 Main St., Reisterstown. Call 410-833-9337.