Pictures: What's in store in Olney

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
The Backyard Naturalist has a number of wind chimes. It also carries solar chimes, which move and chime courtesy a solar panel. If you're not in the mood for "music," you simply turn the panel away from the light. This is one style of a desktop model, which stands at 13 inches high ($53.99). They also come in a hanging mobile model. The Backyard Naturalist is at 17910 Georgia Avenue. Call 301-924-0024 or go to thebackyardnaturalist.com.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
In its 23rd year, this is not only one of Olney's oldest businesses, owners Debi and Michael Klein claim it's one of the oldest nature gift/wild bird shops in the country. Don't let the name fool you. In addition to a gazillion birdfeeders and other items for outside activities, there are lots of goodies here for inside your house, too. Very popular with many customers are plaques by Pennsylvania Mennonite women that are handpainted and sealed - for use both inside and outside - on Pennsylvania gray slate ($19.99 to $35). The shop also carries an extensive line of candles, soap and housewares from the Michel Design Works, like this 14-inch round decoupage tray ($34.99), as well as the Belgian ChehomaCQ line of home accents like this tern-decorated ceramic jar ($16.99). The Backyard Naturalist is at 17910 Georgia Avenue. Call 301-924-0024 or go to
thebackyardnaturalist.com
.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Take a swing through Olney and be surprised by a unique shopping experience. A store that specializes in Swedish antiques, a sumptuous home design showroom, and one of the area's oldest nature gift shops are some of the locally-owned businesses that offer great gifts and home decor. Only in Olney. -Sloane Brown