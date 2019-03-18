Pictures: What's in store in Olney

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

The Backyard Naturalist has a number of wind chimes. It also carries solar chimes, which move and chime courtesy a solar panel. If you're not in the mood for "music," you simply turn the panel away from the light. This is one style of a desktop model, which stands at 13 inches high ($53.99). They also come in a hanging mobile model. The Backyard Naturalist is at 17910 Georgia Avenue. Call 301-924-0024 or go to thebackyardnaturalist.com.