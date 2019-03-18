Pictures: What's in store in Forest Hill

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

What lighting fixture won't you find here? From a crystal chandeliers to table lamps to one of the largest collections of lampshades in the Baltimore area, you're sure to come across something that will bring just the right kind of light to your life. If not, the friendly staff will help custom order something for you. Forest Hill also specializes in creating lamps from hand-painted porcelain pieces, which owner Donald Lunnen says is a much less expensive way to go than buying them ready-made. Pick from several walls of jars and vases, then add your choice of metal finish, shade and finial ($100-$250). Forest Hill Lighting is at 2333 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill. Call 410-838-4112 or go to foresthilllighting.com.