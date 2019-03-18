Pictures: What's in store in Forest Hill

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
What lighting fixture won't you find here? From a crystal chandeliers to table lamps to one of the largest collections of lampshades in the Baltimore area, you're sure to come across something that will bring just the right kind of light to your life. If not, the friendly staff will help custom order something for you. Forest Hill also specializes in creating lamps from hand-painted porcelain pieces, which owner Donald Lunnen says is a much less expensive way to go than buying them ready-made. Pick from several walls of jars and vases, then add your choice of metal finish, shade and finial ($100-$250). Forest Hill Lighting is at 2333 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill. Call 410-838-4112 or go to foresthilllighting.com.
Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
Shoppers can also get up close and personal with a chandelier in the shop's crystal room, like this 22-inch-wide-x-33-inch high 6-light handcut crystal chandelier from one of the world's top crystal manufacturers (originally $4,275/on sale for $2,564.95). Forest Hill Lighting is at 2333 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill. Call 410-838-4112 or go to foresthilllighting.com.
This Harford County burb offers a number of locally owned stores. Many of them have been there for years, and each is chockfull of personality. They can help you completely outfit your manse or just enhance it with stylish home furnishings and accessories. - Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun