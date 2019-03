Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

The folks here say they have everything to furnish your home furniture-wise, except upholstered pieces. Everything is ordered unfinished. You can buy finish there and do-it-yourself, or the store can do it for you, for an additional price. In addition to offering several lines of furniture - including several from Amish craftsmen - Bare Wood House also offers custom-made pieces and some non-wooden home accent pieces. This McKenzie queen-size chest bed ($1,891 including finish) is finished in glazed antique cherry, as is the small three-drawer nightstand ($393). Bare Wood House is at 2445 Baltimore Boulevard, Finksburg. Call 410-833-2078 or go to barewoodhouse.com