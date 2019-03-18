Pictures: What's in store in Elkridge

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
The owner of this flower shop says the building was the original club house for the old Elkridge Country Club. Amid all the real and faux floral arrangements here, you'll also find a variety of knick-knacks and accent pieces. Bring some Spring to the top of a dresser or bathroom counter with this miniature chest of drawers ($14.99) and picture frame ($9.95). Flowers by Gina is at 5746 Main St., Elkridge. Call 410-796-4462.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
Among some of the ceramic pieces you'll find here: a painted rooster ($18.95), 14-inch-high blue and white vase ($19.95) and 10-inch-high angel ($24.95). Flowers by Gina is at 5746 Main St., Elkridge. Call 410-796-4462.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
When it comes to furnishing your abode, it's worth tracking down the locally owned shops in Elkridge. There are some great finds here, in both quality and price. Your home will thank you for it. - Sloane Brown