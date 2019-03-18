Pictures: What's in store in Elkridge

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

The owner of this flower shop says the building was the original club house for the old Elkridge Country Club. Amid all the real and faux floral arrangements here, you'll also find a variety of knick-knacks and accent pieces. Bring some Spring to the top of a dresser or bathroom counter with this miniature chest of drawers ($14.99) and picture frame ($9.95). Flowers by Gina is at 5746 Main St., Elkridge. Call 410-796-4462.