Pictures: What's in store in Crofton-Gambrills

Sloane Brown, BALTIMORE SUN
You'll see some new things cropping up inside this Gambrills flower shop. The owner has started carrying creations by local artisans, with the intent of growing that inventory in coming months, in addition to the seasonal items, and fresh floral and silk floral arrangements there. Local artist Cindy Morton hand paints wine bottles, and then converts them to lamps, candleholders and nightlights ($30 each). She also does custom orders. Black Eyed Susan is at 1334 Defense Highway, Gambrills. Call 410-451-7101 or go to blackeyedsusanflorist.com.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Sloane Brown, BALTIMORE SUN
This small table or bench is hand-painted with sunflowers and bumblebees ($45). Black Eyed Susan is at 1334 Defense Highway, Gambrills. Call 410-451-7101CQ or go to blackeyedsusanflorist.com.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Spend some time checking out the nooks and crannies of shopping in the Crofton-Gambrills area. You'll come up with terrific finds that could help fill those empty nooks and crannies in your home. -Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun