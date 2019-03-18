Pictures: What's in store on Baltimore's Antique Row

Just like the name says, this Antique Row shop offers fine and decorative art from the 20th century. That includes paintings, prints, American and European art pottery and decorative objects. This 34-by-38-inch "Industrial Scene" oil on canvas ($3,000) was painted by John DeForest Stull circa 1940. 20th Century Gallery is at 825 N. Howard St. Call 410-728-3800 or go to 20thcenturygallery.com

Don't let the dark windows and dwindled number of shops along Howard Street fool you. Baltimore's famed Antique Row may be smaller, but what's behind those windows will amaze you. There are fine vintage and antique treasures from Maryland and around the world here. The store owners are more than happy to share their passion and wealth of knowledge with you, as they make history come alive - history you can also take home with you. - Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun