Handout Photo

When snow begins to melt, the water can accumulate at the edge of the roof and refreeze. If it blocks the gutter, the water can slip under the roof and into the attic or walls of your home causing damage that is typically not covered by homeowner's insurance unless you have flood protection. To prevent ice dams, make sure gutters are not blocked by debris or leaves and keep the attic ventilated so snow doesn't melt and refreeze.