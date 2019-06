J.S. Edwards Photo

Guys, it's time to step it up this New Year's Eve. J.S. Edwards Ltd. has you covered with ensemble staples that will have you looking sharp and a step ahead of the rest. There's nothing better than a crisp, clean, white tuxedo shirt, and this one by David Donahue ($135) does the trick. And this bow tie by Dion ($115) is classic. Complete the look with cuff links by Daniel Dolce ($125). Find this ensemble at J.S. Edwards Ltd, 1809 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville. Go to jsedwards.com.