Handout Photo, Baltimore Sun

It's that time of year, and K Staton has an array of scarves in various prints and colors. They range in price between $19 and $29. My favorite? This burnt orange creation by Veond. The color is great. And I like the overall look of it. "They are what I call 'FWF' (Fashion with Function.) Not only do they look good and make a fashion statement but they actually serve a purpose," says Jade Greer, owner of K Staton Boutique. Find this printed scarf by Veond for $24 at K Staton Boutique, 1007A W. 36th St. Call 410-400-9113.