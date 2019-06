Handout Photo, Baltimore Sun

It's hard to imagine that resort season is upon us and spring is next. This Lilly Pulitzer shift dress, sold at Collections at the Shops at Kenilworth, is a great purchase to pack for that much-needed vacation. "It channels the Palm Beach look with an updated border print and exposed zipper on the back," according to Bob Hammann, owner of Collections. "It captures that mid-century sleeveless look perfect for travel." Find this Lilly Pulitzer shift dress for $198 at Collections at the Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Drive.