DL1961, Baltimore Sun

Animal prints are everywhere. In New York during Fashion Week, almost every major designer from Carlos Miele to Tracy Reese showed garments in an array of animal patterns. High-end jeans maker DL1961 offers a slew of options in snake, feline and other animal prints. Jump to the top of the fashion kingdom and incorporate the look into your wardrobe. Find these "Emma" jeans by DL1961 for $178 at South Moon Under, 815 Aliceanna St. in Harbor East. Call 410-685-7820.