Valerie Macon, Getty Images

Nicole Richie has quickly turned into one of the most successful celebrity-turned designers. Richie is the latest designer to do the coloration Impulse line with Macy’s. She joins names such as Karl Lagerfeld, Alberta Ferretti and Doo-Ri Chung. But what about the clothes? They're fantastic. Although they are on the bohemian side, most women will be able to find a number of pieces to add to their wardrobe, thanks to the flowy chiffon fabrics used for the blouses, and length of the skirts, and the skinny ponte studded leggings. Find Nicole Richie’s Impulse collection, which runs from $49 to $149, at Macy’s and macys.com.