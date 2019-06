Handout Photo, Baltimore Sun

A light-weight scarf is the perfect spring accessory. Layer it over a blouse for additional warmth during the chilly morning commute to work, in a cold workplace, or when meeting friends for after-work drinks. Or pair it with a simple ensemble to give a pop of color. Lisa Ponzoli, owner of Babe, says that scarves by Printed Village are "a really fun way to welcome in the spring season." Ponzoli has about a dozen styles of the scarf. "We get new prints every couple of weeks," she says. "They are a great lightweight fabric, yet large in size so they have a lot of volume." She recommends this styling tip: For scarves that are an oblong shape, take one corner (not the entire end), and then take the farthest corner, and tie it in a small double knot. Now you have an "eternity scarf" that can worn in a more contemporary way doubled around the neck. Find the Printed Village scarf for $28 at Babe, 1716 Aliceanna St. in Fells Point. Call 410-244-5114 or go to babeaboutique.com