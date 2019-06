Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

The Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore will host the second annual Engaged! In Baltimore event with Engaged! Magazine. The afternoon will be a time for couples to connect with photographers, videographers, florists, designers, boutique owners, makeup and hair artists, caterers and planners to help create that special day. Engaged! In Baltimore runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, 200 International Drive, in Harbor East. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at engaged-wedding-events2013.eventbrite.com . Tickets will not be available at the door.