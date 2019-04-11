Owings Mills library to give away more than 900 free prom dresses

The Baltimore County Public Library system has made it easier for prom-goers to attend the big dance.

On Saturday, high school students will have the opportunity to choose from 932 dresses and more than 200 pairs of shoes that all 19 branches of the library system collected for Prom Closet, a program that provides formalwear for teens who want to attend the dance but whose families don’t have the money to purchase the formal clothes.

Prom can be an expensive tradition; a 2015 survey by VISA found that the average American household spent $978 on the dance, including attire, limousine rental, tickets, flowers, pictures — and the list goes on.

The prom clothing giveaway will take place April 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Owings Mills Branch Library, 10302 Grand Central Ave.

The teens will choose from new and gently used clothing and accessories so that they can have a full ensemble free of charge.

