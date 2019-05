HANDOUT / HANDOUT

Danielle DiFerdinando's Disney collection is available this week on HSN with host Shannon Fox. The collection is inspired by five Disney characters: Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Snow White and Tinker Bell. The purses are adorned with flashy details such as pompoms, sparkles and tassels. No piece in the collection is priced more than $100.

Watch the Danielle Nicole Disney collection on HSN on Friday at 7 a.m. with Shannon Fox.