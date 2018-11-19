After 39 years, Green Spring Station's Trillium closing in December

For the past 39 years, Trillium has been a destination for the latest designs in women’s fashions.

With designers such as Halston, Alice & Olivia and Bailey 44, the Green Spring Station boutique has attracted a following of fashionistas.

But after owning Trillium for the past 26 years, owner Sima Blue is closing the boutique on Dec. 22.

Blue, 76, said that it’s an appropriate time.

“I loved the challenge of putting people in the right clothes. For me, it’s been a third of my life,” she said. “I now really want to go after some other things. I’m ready for some new challenges.”

Blue said she plans to travel, spend more time with her grandchildren and take more classes at Johns Hopkins, from which she holds a masters in art literature.

Becket Hitch, a home goods and gifts store, will move in.

“They wanted a bigger space, so that works for them,” she said.

In the meantime, Blue has marked down items in her boutique from 30 percent to 75 percent off.

“I’m sad about the relationships I have with people [at the boutique], but I’m really ready,” Blue said. “My heartfelt thanks goes out to all the people who have shopped with us.”

Blue, who previously worked as a social worker and drug treatment counselor, purchased Trillium in 1992 after working for Macy’s for six years. She got into fashion business when she couldn’t take night classes for a masters degree in social work.

“I’ve always had a passion for the creative side. I used to knit and paint. I was certainly not a mathematician or scientist,” she said. “In dressing people, there’s a challenge in that. If someone looks right, they feel good about themselves.”

