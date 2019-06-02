Wacky fashions at Preakness 2013 [Pictures]

Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun

A group of 15 friends from New York City have been coming down to Preakness for the last four years, choosing the Baltimore leg of the Triple Crown over their own Belmont. "It's our chance to get away and stand out," said Angela Franzion, a merchandise planner for Ralph Lauren. And every year, Christie Deeks, a dental hygienist, finds matching T-shirts for everyone to wear. This year, the crowd was a real stand-out in neon lime - which just happened to match the infield's most popular accessory - the Mug Club beer mugs.