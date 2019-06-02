Wacky fashions at Preakness 2013 [Pictures]
InfieldFest concerts Infield party scene Celebrities Fashion Bikini contest Also see: VIDEOS | Your #PREAKNESS PHOTOS | ALL GALLERIES People watching is always at a premium in the Preakness infield, if just for the clothes worn there. While many have ratcheted up their style in recent years, fashion don'ts still manage to outnumber the do's - if by a nose. There were the usual beat-up T's and shorts, obscene graphics and mismatched ensembles. But there were some folks who put real thought into going over-the-top. Here are some of our favorites. -- Sloane Brown, for The Baltimore Sun
