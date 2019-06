Frazer Harrison, Getty Images for TRESemme

Who knew that pants would be so popular? But designers softened the garments to make them more female-friendly. "I'm looking forward to celebrating womanhood through all the girly silhouettes," said Alice Ntam, an image consultant and fashion blogger based in Washington. "Even pants were created with a female point of view - like Tracy Reese's pants (above) with the sequins and prints. They were to die for." Diane von Furstenberg's collection was also jam-packed with slacks. She used pants under tunics and dresses or simply as the main attraction.