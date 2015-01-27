Advertisement Advertisement Fashion & Style Features Tom Brady's hair is super Jan 27, 2015 | 6:01 PM The New England Patriots may be weathering a storm of controversy, but quarterback Tom Brady's hair is utterly undeflatable. (Michelle Deal-Zimmerman) Next Gallery PHOTOS Julie Ellyn designs PHOTOS Glimpsed: Fashion-forward locals Advertisement Fashion & Style Howard Magazine Stylish finds for your pets By John-John Williams IV Jul 31, 2019 The hot Preakness fashion accessory? Ponchos Best Preakness fashion through the years Fashion 5: Katwalk's 20th anniversary fashion show, Christian Siriano's first book and more Fashion 5: J Shoes pop-up shop in Cross Keys, Raina Dawn boutique opens and more A$AP Ant's skatewear brand Marino Infantry Fashion 5: David Hart design in GQ, Bishme Cromartie at LA Fashion Week and more Fashion 5: Worthy Threads dress, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and more