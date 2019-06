Handout

The high-end menswear boutique Gian Marco this week will feature three trunk shows, including Ross Graison, Edward Armah and Scarpe di Bianco. Designers from all three labels will be on hand. Graison is known for his "hands on" approach to design. "You can be assured that you will be wearing a garment that cannot be duplicated in the world of the bland, designed by a guy who is definitely not from that world either," says Marc Sklar, president of Gian Marco. Ghana-born Armah honed his skills in London and worked at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue before developing a line of luxury men's dress furnishings including handmade bow ties, ascots, vests, silk robes and pocket circles. Scarpe di Bianco, an Italian shoe label, was recently featured in luxury magazine Robb Report's Best of the Best issue. The shoes come from the same fourth-generation Neapolitan shoemakers who produce footwear for Lanvin and Tom Ford. Attend the Ross Graison, Edward Armah and Scarpe di Bianco trunk shows from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Gian Marco Menswear, 517 N. Charles St. in Mount Vernon. Call 410-347-7974.