Stacy Keibler joins NFL Women's Apparel to unveil its unapologetically fierce fashion wear and accessories for the 2013 NFL season at Grand Central Station in New York City. Celebrities and models at the event included Aliya-Jasmine Sovani, Anna Cleveland, Carol Alt, Deborah Cox, DJ Kiss, Emme, Frederique Van Dar Waal, Lauren Helm, Pat Cleveland, Susan Lucci, Suzanne Johnson, Tanya Snyder and Vivica Fox.

Baltimore native Stacy Keibler dons the Ravens' signature color at the unveiling of the NFL Women's Apparel fashion line at Grand Central Station in New York.

The NFL unveiled its new fashion line for women who are sports fans. Stacy Keibler, a former Ravens cheerleader turned professional wrestler and actress, was on hand in New York City for the event highlighting the "unapologetically fierce fashion wear and accessories for the 2013 NFL Season."