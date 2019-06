Stacy Keibler attends the Zac Posen fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Center 548 in New York City.

Stacy Keibler attends the Zac Posen fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 in New York City.

Baltimore native Stacy Keibler had a busy weekend hitting the runway shows and events celebrating Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2014 in New York City. Keibler was spotted at high-profile shows from designers Helmut Lang, Monique Lhuillier and Zac Posen. • VIDEO: