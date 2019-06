Target Photo

His designs have been worn by stylish celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Zoe Saldana and first lady Michelle Obama. Now it's your chance to get your hands on Prabal Gurung's latest offerings as part of his collaboration with Target. The collection is filled a fantastic assortment that includes great colors, fabulous silhouettes, and fashion-forward designs. From dresses to rompers, pants and flashy pumps, this is a must buy. Ranging from $19.99 to $199.99 for apparel and $12.99 to $39.99 for accessories and shoes. Find the Prabal Gurung collection starting Feb. 10. at Target and target.com