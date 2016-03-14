Spring fashion at Baltimore's exclusive Ivy Hotel

Geometric patterns, bold colors and figure-flattering shapes define the look of spring 2016.Like the location for our shoot — The Ivy Hotel — this season's top clothing options encompass an array of styles. Think airy, ethereal wares with soft, flowing fabrics; the warm tropical feel of Caribbean-influenced accessories; and frocks in the on-trend rose quartz and varying shades of blue.

Where to shop

Amaryllis Handcrafted Jewelry, 830 Aliceanna St., Harbor East.

Danielle Nicole, danielle-nicole.com

Francesca's Atelier, 10751 Falls Road, Green Spring Station.

GOAT, goatfashion.com

Handbags in the City, 840 Aliceanna St., Harbor East.

Katwalk, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.

Marc Fisher, marcfisherfootwear.com

Nordstrom, Towson Town Center, Towson

Ooh La Shoppe, oohlashoppe.com

Panache, Green Spring Station, Lutherville.

Paula Hian, paulahian.com

Saks Fifth Avenue, AMC Mazza Gallerie, 5555 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase.

Saks Jandel, 5510 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Shopbop.com

Trillium, Green Spring Station.

About the shoot

Photographed by Lloyd Fox, The Baltimore Sun, at The Ivy Hotel, 205 E. Biddle St., Mount Vernon, theivybaltimore.com.

Models: Casandra Tressler and Flavia Dias, T.H.E Artist Agency.

Styled and produced by John-John Williams IV, The Baltimore Sun.

Art direction by Leeann Adams, The Baltimore Sun.

Hair by Brian Oliver, T.H.E. Artist Agency.

Makeup by Lexi Martinez, T.H.E Artist Agency.