Anna: Christian Siriano dress, $1,395. Kate Spade earrings, $98. Dolce Vita heels, $190, Sassanova. Kyler: French Connection dress, $248. Elie Tahari jacket, $568, Kate Spade earrings, $98, all from Handbags in the City. Corso Como floral heels, $137, Poppy and Stella.

This spring, designers have showered their collections with bright patterned separates, bold, solid staples and flashy accessories. So move away from the bland beige, boring black and narcoleptic neutrals. Color is the name of the game.

John-John Williams IV