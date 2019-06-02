For inaugural ball gown, think color [Pictures]

Color options for gowns are abundant -- but not all colors are appropriate for everyone. Felicia Peele, a Baltimore-based image consultant, and Peyman Umay, a New York-based designer, discuss what color is appropriate for you. Pink: Ideal for ages 17 to 24, according to Peele. White by Vera Wang pink gown, David's Bridal, $1,248. Sondra Roberts pearl clutch, Octavia II, $298. Platform sandals, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Kohl's, $89.99.

If you're lucky enough to get a ticket to one of this month's inaugural balls, you'll need the right gown, in the right shade, to turn heads. The color is at least as important as the cut of the garment, according to fashion experts. You can't go wrong with go-to colors such as purple and green. You could be daring with white, red and silver. Or you could play it safe with black and blue. Photographed by Lloyd Fox, The Baltimore Sun, at Hotel Monaco, 2 N. Charles St., Downtown. Model: Christele Cozema, T.H.E Artist Agency. Hair by Brian Oliver and makeup by Leah Sarah Bassett, both of T.H.E. Artist Agency. Styling by John-John Williams IV, The Baltimore Sun. --John-John Williams IV