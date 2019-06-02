Party dresses for the holidays [Pictures]

Whether it be a feather-accented dress, a one-shoulder gown with cascading ruffles or a disco ball-inspired cocktail dress, turn heads this holiday party season with bold colors, rich textures and lots of sparkle. Opt for longer frocks in traditional blacks, reds and greens for more formal events, or shorten things up and add some glimmer for cocktail parties and to rock in the New Year. Mimic these looks for sartorial success, and remember, 'tis the season for glitz and glamour. -- John-John Williams IV