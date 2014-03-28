Botanical beauties

This season's floral trend gives wearers a variety of options. No longer has the pattern been relegated to cutesy Easter dresses or matronly muumuus. Collections this spring are bursting with everything from flirty fit and flares to sassy shifts in bold colors or soft pastels. Whether it be everyday wear or formal evening attire, the floral trend can be worn in a variety of ways. Photographed by Lloyd Fox, The Baltimore Sun, at Howard P. Rawlings Conservatory in Baltimore Models: Melissa Purvis and Briana Mumford, T.H.E Artist Agency. Styling by John-John Williams IV, The Baltimore Sun. Hair by Brian Oliver, T.H.E. Artist Agency. Makeup by Lexi Martinez, LM Artistry. Featured in The Sun's Scene section, a lively celebration of Baltimore society and lifestyles.