Rolling racks: a guide to Baltimore's fashion trucks

Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

On the road since: August of 2013

Rack story: Lyn Boone sells clothing she describes as "contemporary, trendy and a little boho,” or bohemian, out of her Urban Pearl fashion truck. Merchandise ranges in price from $29 to $125. "I carry things that are very unique," Boone said. "Things you don't see in the Harford and the Baltimore County area." Like many of the fashion truck owners, Boone allows use of her truck for private parties and events. She also connects with customers through her "Fashion Tip Tuesday," a video series that she posts on her website.