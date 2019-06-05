Rolling racks: a guide to Baltimore's fashion trucks
By now you’ve probably noticed the occasional fashion truck rolling around town and popping up everywhere from the local farmer’s market to college campuses. Like food trucks, fashion trucks offer an assortment of goods, often with a theme. Some trucks focus on accessories. Others feature budget merchandise. One in the Baltimore area even specializes in fair-trade products. We’ve created a roundup of some local fashion trucks in anticipation of Boulevard of Chic, a fashion truck rally and outdoor shopping event set for Saturday, May 30, at Pierce's Park near the Inner Harbor.