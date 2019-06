Babe, $78. Pair this top with some jeans and boots or sassy leather jeggings. Babe, 1716 Aliceanna St., Fells Point. Call 410-244-5114 or go to babeaboutique.com

Doll House Boutique, $279 Stand out from the rest of the purple people in this multicolored crocheted frock. Doll House Boutique, 525 N. Charles St., Mount Vernon. Call 443-874-7900.

Too haute to wear a Ravens jersey? Want to stand out from the sea of replica uniforms? Here are some fashionable options from Baltimore boutiques that might satisfy your thirst for all things purple while also making the couture cut. -- John-John Williams IV