Preakness 2013 fashion trends [Pictures]
As always, fashion made a strong showing at the Preakness, with some new trends taking the lead. One particularly noticeable trend in the infield this year was the combination of sundresses and cowboy boots. "It works if it gets muddy," said Maggie Connolly, 23, a student at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, accurately anticipating the showers that came later in the afternoon. Another obvious development was the number of men who were ramping up their looks. In addition to natty ensembles, many guys appeared to have paid as much attention to selecting the right Preakness hat as any woman there. "You can't come to a horse race without a hat," said Donovan Allen, 21, D.C. United team administration coordinator, prepped out in the infield in a straw fedora. -- Sloane Brown, For The Baltimore Sun • InfieldFest concerts Infield party scene Celebrities Fashion Bikini contest Also see: VIDEOS | Your #PREAKNESS PHOTOS | ALL GALLERIES
