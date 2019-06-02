Pictures: 5 style trends from Preakness 2011

Monica Lopossay, Baltimore Sun

Whether adorned in feathers or fancy fabrics, fascinators were the eye catching headpiece of the day. Bel Air residents Tracy Markwas and Whitney Ellis found their fascinators on Etsy.com. "We thought they were fabulous," said Ellis, 31, who wore a black fascinator that was sprinkled with red fabric flowers. "They are a little bit edgy." Markwas, 36, wore what was arguably the most eye-catching fascinator of the event -- a gigantic spider web. "It's fun and different," she said.