Pictures: 5 style trends from Preakness 2011
Fascinators, lace, bold nail polish colors, and the use of beige and purple were the hottest fashion trends at this year's Preakness. A number of women emulated the styles of the royal wedding and popular runway looks when picking out their outfits for the event. The vetted trends resulted in red carpet success. --John-John Williams, IV
