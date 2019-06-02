In defense of Michael Phelps' new look [Pictures]

Phelps keeps it casual while cheering on his beloved Ravens in the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Gray peacoats are fashionable. Flannel shirts are in vogue. And he wrapped it all up with a real Burberry scarf. For those who have criticized his new facial hair, do you remember how everyone was going gaga over Joe Flacco and his mustache last season?

Michael Phelps has caught heat from media outlets lately about his appearance, which was deemed not up to snuff from a sartorial point of view. USA Today has criticized his look on a couple of occasions, and other outlets, such as Deadspin, piled on after Sunday's AFC championship game between the Patriots and Ravens. Granted, the backwards baseball cap and hipster glasses didn't help his case. But we say: Stop the badgering. The most recent outfit in question was actually composed of fashion-forward elements and was appropriate for a sports fan under 30 years old. We examine some recent Michael Phelps looks that show how his style has evolved under the scrutiny of the public eye. -- John-John Williams IV