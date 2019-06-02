In defense of Michael Phelps' new look [Pictures]
Michael Phelps has caught heat from media outlets lately about his appearance, which was deemed not up to snuff from a sartorial point of view. USA Today has criticized his look on a couple of occasions, and other outlets, such as Deadspin, piled on after Sunday's AFC championship game between the Patriots and Ravens. Granted, the backwards baseball cap and hipster glasses didn't help his case. But we say: Stop the badgering. The most recent outfit in question was actually composed of fashion-forward elements and was appropriate for a sports fan under 30 years old. We examine some recent Michael Phelps looks that show how his style has evolved under the scrutiny of the public eye. -- John-John Williams IV
