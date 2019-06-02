Keibler's Couture: A look at Stacy Keibler's red carpet attire
Stacy Keibler's celebrity stock has increased significantly thanks to her mega star boyfriend George Clooney. With several movies in contention for awards season hardware, Clooney will attract a great deal of attention on the red carpet. His girlfriend -- Baltimore-native Keibler -- will also attract her share of photo opps. Here's a look at Keibler's red carpet looks this season with commentary from area fashion experts. --John-John Williams IV Also see: • George Clooney and Stacy Keibler on the red carpet