Keibler's Couture: A look at Stacy Keibler's red carpet attire

Jason Merritt, Getty Images

Stacy Keibler hit her stride with this Valentino gown. The hip-hugging red number showed off Keibler's figure, while not going overboard. The hair was also an improvement on the ponytail look that she wore to the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 7. Overall, this was Keibler's best look of the awards season. John-John Williams IV, fashion reporter for The Baltimore Sun