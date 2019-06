Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

When Sammi Jo C. hits the town, this Ravens cheerleader generally grabs her skinny jeans instead of a dress, to fit her "trendy" style. But, even if the "in" color is bright, she's "always in earth tones, or black, gray and white." On the indoor practice field, Sammi Joe models one of her favorite outfits; an olive military style ruched shirt with rolled sleeves and gold buttons from Express over a white camisole, with a pair to True Religion dark wash skinny jeans. Her brown leather and suede scrunch boots came from Bakers Shoes, and she picked up her Louis Vuitton "Damier Speedy" bag at the Louis Vuitton store...which leads us to her favorite place to shop; Towson Town Center . "It's a very dangerous place," she says with a laugh. Sammi Jo adds a little edge with her leather and gold cuff bracelet and two leather and crystal bead bangle bracelets, all of which she found at South Moon Under.