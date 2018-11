Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Who: LeVesta Jackson-Crute, 70, Cedonia/Rosedale resident, co-facilitator of Living & Loving Life breast cancer support circle

Spotted at: “An Evening of Unexpected Delights featuring Brandy” benefiting The Journey Home, at the Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

What she wore: INC black cold shoulder top with ruffles from Macy’s; African print skirt she made; gold leather stretch belt she’s had for years; black pumps embellished with flower-shaped grommets from Nine West store; and bronze circle earrings and bangle she’s had for a while.

The evening’s style goal: “I was going for an African queen look because I wanted it to go with my Nefertiti bronze afro.”