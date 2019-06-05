French-inspired fashion finds in Baltimore

There's something about the French that just screams chic. Maybe it's the long history of legendary designers and brands. It could be the sophisticated look of their garments. Or maybe it's the sheer elegance. Here's a collection of French-inspired fashion that you can find right here in the Baltimore area. The images were shot at the new Petit Louis Bistro in Columbia, which has its own elegant French style.-Text and styling by John-John Williams IV, photos by Beverli Alford