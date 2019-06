Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Tracy Reese and Byron Lars included women larger than the traditional sample models (sizes zero and two). Reese announced that she would be selling pieces up to size 18. In the past, she sold her contemporary line only up to size 14.

“Our customers have been asking for more sizes,” Reese said. “I am sure there is so much more that I will learn about the customer after this first foray. My goal is to increase the number of styles and categories we offer inclusive sizing in as the seasons progress.”