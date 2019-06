Handout photo

Anne Sylvain’s Le Mans Collection is now available at Saks Jandel boutique in Chevy Chase. The collection is inspired by sports cars, exotic skins and fine leather. Designer and founder Patricia Raskin has created purses that are chic and contemporary yet resemble classic pieces. Prices for the collection range from $50 to $2,350; this alligator, ostrich and calf tote (pictured) costs $2,350. In addition to the black (shown), it also comes in burgundy, anthracite and caramel. Find this Anne Sylvain alligator, ostrich and calf tote at Saks Jandel, 5510 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase. Call 301-652-2250 or go to annesylvain.com.