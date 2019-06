unknown, Baltimore Sun

Hyatt & Co. Men’s Clothing have gone where few local men’s boutiques have gone before -- they've created their own scent. Hyatt Sport has a deep sandalwood base, blended with fresh rosemary, and a custom blend of exotic woods, citrus and spices, which makes for a strikingly masculine scent. The cologne is completed with extracts of lemon and lime with accents of jasmine and lavender. “One sees red after checking it out,” says Harvey Hyatt, who co-owns Hyatt & Co. with his brother Ed. Find Hyatt Sport in a 1.7 oz. bottle for $52.50 at Hyatt & Co. Men’s Clothing, 8180 Maple Lawn Blvd. in Fulton. Call 301-776-8181. Or go to hyattclothing.com.