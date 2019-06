Handout photo, Harry Connolly

Rococo Rocks, the jewelry line created by Baltimore native Linda Scherr, will be featured in a trunk show at Bijoux this week. The collection, which features classic and contemporary items, is timeless, according to Bijoux owner Renee Wilson: "These gorgeous jewels are perfect for adding elegance and sparkle to your holiday party attire, and the price points make them great gifts." Prices range from $95 to $650. Attend the Rococo Rocks trunk show Dec. 8-9 at Bijoux Inspired Jewels at the Gatehouse in Green Spring Station, 10749 Falls Road in Brooklandville. Call 410-823-5545 or go to bijouxjewels.com.