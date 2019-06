Baltimore Sun

Get your Vera Wang fix this Black Friday when her entire Simply Vera Vera Wang collection is discounted 40 percent to 60 percent at Kohl's. All Simply Vera Vera Wang apparel, including lurex tops, printed dresses and textured blazers will be on sale. The same goes for all Princess Vera Wang apparel, including chic faux fur jackets, cut-out dresses and graphic tees. Outerwear jackets and accessories from Simply Vera Vera Wang will also be on sale 30 to 50 percent off. Find the Vera Wang collection on sale on Black Friday at Kohl’s.