Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

Christina Aguilera, judge of the "The Voice," is back with her hit NBC show and a new fragrance, Red Sin. "I believe red is more than just a color," she says. "Wearing red can evoke emotions and make you feel confident. I created Red Sin with my love of the color red in mind -- it can make you feel empowered, desirable and simply irresistible." Aguilera’s fourth fragrance is oh-so-sweet, with a mix of red apples, fiery cinnamon, red cyclamen, musk, sandalwood and spicy red ginger. Find the 1.7-ounce bottle of Red Sin Eau de Parfum for $47 at Kohl’s and kohls.com.