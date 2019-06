Handout

Maryland's most recognizable designer has opened his first store in the Big Apple. Christian Siriano's 1,000-square-foot boutique opened two weeks ago in the Nolita area. Customers will be able to get their hands on Siriano's latest creations, including gowns, cocktail dresses, shoes and other accessories. Can't make it to New York? Siriano is also sold at Saks Jandel in Chevy Chase. Find Christian Siriano's first New York boutique at 252 Elizabeth St. in New York City's Nolita area. Find Christian Siriano's clothes locally at Saks Jandel, 5510 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase. Call 301-652-2250.