Wedges just might be the perfect compromise in these hot summer months. They provide the height of the heel without the balancing act required to walk in them. "I think a lightweight summer wedge when it's done in an espadrille or cork can take you anywhere," says Susannah Siger, owner of Ma Petite Shoe. "You can wear it on the boardwalk, on the beach or out to dinner that night. You're in a heel but you don’t have to worry about what surfaces you’re walking on. It is the go-to shoe for the summer." Siger's Hampden boutique has a number of wedges that will complete your summer ensemble, including designs by Desigual and Poetic License. Find this Poetic License wedge for $130 at Ma Petite Shoe, 832 West 36th St. in Hampden. Call 410-235-3442 or go to mapetiteshoe.com.